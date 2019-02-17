Cyrus (Cy) Yonan, Jr.Cyrus Yonan, Jr. of Margate, FL, (formerly of Chicago, IL), passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Florida. Cy was born August 16, 1933 to Cyrus and Lola Yonan. Cy grew up in Chicago, attended Senn High School, completed his undergraduate studies from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and study law with a degree from DePaul University. During his career, Cy served honorably in the US Army as First Lieutenant during the Korean Conflic, then serving as Cook County Assistant State's Attorney and then going into private practice in Chicago. Cyrus is survived by his son, Gregory Yonan Sr., former daughter-in-law, Jennifer and two grandchildren, Emma Elizabeth Yonan and Gregory Yonan Jr.; his brother, Kenneth Yonan Sr. (Connie); his sister, Barbara Holm (Larry, Sr.); nephews Larry Holm Jr. (Sara); Ken Yonan Jr.; Christopher Yonan and a niece Deborah Holm (Catherine Jacobi). He is preceded in death by his parents Cyrus and Lola Yonan, and son Cyrus Yonan, III; former wives JoAnn Yonan (Mother) and Ronnie Yonan.In honor of Cy's life, there will be a memorial service at Northbrook Village Church on March 9th @ 1pm with a reception shortly after. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary