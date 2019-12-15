Home

Laini Zinn died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 16, 2019 in Chicago, joining her husband Rev. Dr. J. Robert Zinn and son Richard in the heavenly choir. She is survived by her son William and daughter Cindy and their spouses, her sister Katie, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. As an artist, musician, teacher, and volunteer, she lived out her motto "Bloom where you are planted." Variously lovingly referred to as a 'dynamo', 'force of nature', and 'Zany Laini", her legacy is more expansive than we have room for in this obituary! Share in celebrating her life at 3 pm on June 27, 2020 at St. Pauls UCC, 2335 N. Orchard St. Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers please donate to https://www.lutheranlifecommunities.org/gift and patronize your local artists.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
