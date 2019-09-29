Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Arlington Heights,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dahlia Kran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dahlia D. Kran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dahlia D. Kran Obituary
Dahlia D. Kran. Beloved wife of Herbert Kran. Loving mother of Leo (Claudia) Derin, Laura (Paul) DeLuca, Pam (Ron) Miller, Jeffrey (Marlene) Kran, and Jodi (BJ) Hudak. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Ryan, Benjamin, Kaitlin, Eli, Jonathan, Ariana, Ariel, Rivka, Devorah, Gabrielle, and Yosef. Dear sister of Mildred (the late Sheldon) Goldstein. Funeral service Sunday 1:30PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dahlia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now