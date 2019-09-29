|
|
Dahlia D. Kran. Beloved wife of Herbert Kran. Loving mother of Leo (Claudia) Derin, Laura (Paul) DeLuca, Pam (Ron) Miller, Jeffrey (Marlene) Kran, and Jodi (BJ) Hudak. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Ryan, Benjamin, Kaitlin, Eli, Jonathan, Ariana, Ariel, Rivka, Devorah, Gabrielle, and Yosef. Dear sister of Mildred (the late Sheldon) Goldstein. Funeral service Sunday 1:30PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019