Daisy "Day" Lubin, nee Dimond, 96, beloved wife of the late Milton for 72 years; loving mother of Nancy (Alvin) Whitehead and Debbie Mall; devoted grandmother of Andrew (Lari) Seltzer, Wendy Seltzer (Howard Jeruchimowitz), Alexis Mall, Jennifer (Harris) Meth, Melissa (Daniel) Mendelson, Jon (Jamie) Mall, John (Julie) Whitehead, Cynthia Whitehead and the late Michael Whitehead; adored great grandmother of Alex, Madison, and Georgia; dear aunt. Graveside service, Thursday, 1 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020