Dale A Burzynski of Villa Park, passed on August 16, 2019, at age of 68. Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Holly nee Kolls; his loving children, Stacie (James) Wimberly, Valerie (Shauntel) Burzynski; cherished grandchild Sharon Wimberly; and his dear in-laws, Robert and Betty Kolls. Dale is preceded in death by his daughter, Gloria Burzynski and his brothers, James and Carl. Dale grew up in Elmhurst and attended York High School. Dale was owner of Lion Welding Service in Addison for over 40 years. Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Oak Brook Community Church. Dale , a man of great faith will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019