Dale E. Brecht
Dale E. Brecht, age 84, formerly of Elmhurst, IL passed away Sept. 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Penny Brecht, welcomed by her sons, Mark (Chris Murphy), David (Ann) and Scott (Nicole) Creighton; beloved grandfather of Megan, Claire, Jack, Adam, Abigail, Haydon and Anika; son of the late Roma and Hazel Brecht and brother of the late Richard Brecht. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12 noon on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette St., Elmhurst. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. For information and to view the funeral service remotely, Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com. Memorial contributions in Dale's name may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
SEP
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
