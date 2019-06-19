Breen , Dale H. Dale H. Breen, age 94, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at The Springs of Monarch Landing. He was born on March 10, 1925 in Charleston, IL. Dale is survived by his loving children, Kevin C. (Diane) Breen of Fort Myers, FL and Karen (Craig) Breen Vogel of Chicago, IL; his cherished grandchildren, Erin J. Breen, Casey Dale (Deanna) Breen, Brett M. (Lindsay Nugent) Anderson; his adored great-grandchildren, Jackson Kevin Breen, Nora Jane Anderson, Shea Elizabeth Anderson, Sydney Nugent Anderson, and Rachel, Kristen and Jacob Engelbrecht. He is also survived by his special nieces, Ruthie Breen VanKirk and Jane Askins and a brother-in-law, Wayne Flickinger. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jo Breen in 1972. After serving three years in the Navy, Dale graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Bradley University followed by a masters in metallurgical engineering from University of Michigan. He was a life-long sports fan of the Braves and Wolverines respectively. During a long and successful career at International Harvester as Director of Materials Research he also received his MBA from University of Chicago and was elected as a fellow to the ASM. Dale traveled extensively overseas to understand the gear technology competitive landscape, eventually retiring from IH to launch Gear Research Institute to further US capabilities across any industry utilizing gear technology. He was a pioneer in cooperative, pre-competitive research and became world re-known in this field, receiving multiple patents, and publishing several books. He served as the Director of GRI for many years, eventually transferring the organization to Penn State where is flourishes today. Beyond his dedication and accomplishments in his career, he was known by all as loving, kind, generous, and humorous. Dale made friends with people from all walks of life that many would overlook. He lived his deep Christian faith every day in every encounter and will be most remembered for making people who met him feel special and valued. Dale found tremendous joy in spending time with his grandchildren whether it be attending their sports or school events or hosting them at his lake house where they enjoyed "grandpa soup" – his code word for ice cream with chocolate milk and M&Ms. Dale loved water – he was a Masters swimmer and enjoyed boating and scuba diving. Locals often saw him driving a convertible with his numerous dapper hats. He was an avid reader, writer and attended many bible studies. He also loved golf, organizing annual family golf outings. Lastly, Dale loved his Irish heritage, visiting the country numerous times, researching his genealogy, and on occasion, enjoying a pint of Guinness. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute, memorials in lieu of flowers should be directed to the Special Olympics or Salvation Army. Visitation will be Friday June 21, 3:00 until 7:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Private funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 22, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Naperville Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary