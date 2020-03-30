|
86, passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was born August 6, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, the third son of the late Robert W. Sonney and Louise (Rouzan) Sonney.
Dale is a graduate of Chicago's Mt. Carmel High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois. He met the love of his life, Sylvia (Gallegos) Sonney, a Spanish teacher in Louisville, Kentucky and were married in 1959. The newlyweds began their life together in Oak Park and Downers Grove, Illinois.
Dale started his career as a Civil Engineer at NiGas Co. then began to trail blaze as an entrepreneur owning a mobile home park, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, Baskin Robbins, Real Estate and mortgage origination living in Valparaiso, Indiana. After Sylvia's death in 1995, Dale also know as Poppy spent time with his children, granddaughters, friends, golfing, traveling, Kiwanis, his church, the Moose, trivia and eating with the ROMEO Club (Retied Old Men Eating Out).
Dale retired to Venice, Florida and Naples, Florida.
Dale is survived by his children; Diane (John) Olivo, Jon Sonney; 3 Granddaughters; Ashleigh Pierce (Tao-engaged), Jenell Sonney, Dale (Esteban) Cruz; 3 Greatgrandchildren; Aiden, Lillian and Sylvia who will miss him dearly.
A private mass will be held at St Agnes Catholic Church, Naples, Florida ?March 31, 2020 at 10:00 EST?. We request that you say a pray or think about Dad and your loved ones during that time.
Dad will be buried beside his beloved wife Sylvia at St. Paul's Cemetery in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Celebration's of life, mass and memorial arrangements will be made for future dates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dale K. Sonney to St. Jude's or The .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2020