Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Dale Landon Goad Jr.

Dale Landon Goad Jr. Obituary
Dale Landon Goad Jr., 59, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his family at his home in Gurnee, IL. Though his time with us here was far too short, that time was filled with accomplishments, joy, fun and laughter. For full obituary or info, see www.burnettdane.com.A visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
