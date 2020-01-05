|
Dale Roy Turner, age 73, of Oak Park, veteran US Army National Guard; beloved husband of Melody nee Jackson; loving father of Alison (Mark) Duray and Justine C. Turner (Mike) Smith; cherished grandfather of Theodore 'T.J.' Duray and Alden Smith; dear brother of Linda (Kamal) Fatehi, R. Sam (Rebecca) Turner and the late Thomas Turner; devoted son of the late Roy and Jane Turner. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11 at Grace Episcopal Church, 924 Lake St., Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Brain Foundation, ACLU, or Arts organization of your choice are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020