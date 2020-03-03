|
|
Dale S. Altman, 79, C.P.D., retired and U.S. Army veteran, 82nd Airborne Division, of Edison Park. Beloved husband of 56 years of Judy, nee Soucek. Loving father of Deborah Altman and Janette (Robert) Pharr. Proud grandfather of Shannon Pharr. Dear brother of Robert (Pam), Steve (Judy), Liz and the late Edward Altman, C.F.D. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 until 8 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Funeral Saturday, family and friends gathering at 11:15 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, Chicago for Mass at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Anti-Cruelty Society @ anticruelty.org or the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, [email protected] A private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For further info 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020