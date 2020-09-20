Beloved husband of Linda Fausch (nee Leonard). Loving father of Marisa (John) Holloway. Proud papa of Delilah and Saiorse. Dear brother of Shirley (late Tim) Bednarz, and Peggy (Scott) Keating. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 3-8 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL, Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Center Foundation of Palos Park, 12700 SW Highway, Palos Park, IL 60464 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Dale's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com
