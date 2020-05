On May 5, 2020, Dan C. Lortie died peacefully at home. He was 94. A Professor of Sociology, Department of Education at the University of Chicago for 30 years, he was a highly respected teacher and researcher. His seminal book, Schoolteacher, A Sociological Study, was published in 1975 and remains in print today. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Grace Budrys, and three children from a previous marriage: Pamela, Paola, and Philip. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Peter. Donations in his name may be directed to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation or any charity of your choice . In lieu of a memorial service, the family has created a website with photos and stories of his life at www.danlortie.life