Dan C. Lortie
On May 5, 2020, Dan C. Lortie died peacefully at home. He was 94. A Professor of Sociology, Department of Education at the University of Chicago for 30 years, he was a highly respected teacher and researcher. His seminal book, Schoolteacher, A Sociological Study, was published in 1975 and remains in print today. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Grace Budrys, and three children from a previous marriage: Pamela, Paola, and Philip. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Peter. Donations in his name may be directed to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation or any charity of your choice. In lieu of a memorial service, the family has created a website with photos and stories of his life at www.danlortie.life


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
