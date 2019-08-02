|
Dan Jeffrey "DJ" Biag, 46, He was the beloved son of Augusto and Enriqueta; loving brother of Jonathan (Joanne), Jerry (Sarah Karela) and the late Marie; cherished uncle of Ella, Allyn, Dean, Vivian and Dylan. DJ was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Sunday from 2pm – 6pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. Wheaton IL. 60187. Funeral prayers Monday 9:15 am processing to mass at 10 am at St. James the Apostle Church 480 S Park Blvd, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Assumption Cemetery Winfield. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marklund.
www.marklund.org/get-involved-2/make-a-donation/
Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.willams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019