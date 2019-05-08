Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Dan M. Vitale age 80 of Bloomingdale, veteran of the U.S.M.C. and 40 year employee of Motorola; beloved husband and best friend of Elaine; devoted father of Louise (Rich) Michaels, Dan (Lisa) and Mark (Heather) Vitale; cherished grandfather of Richard (Kim), Erica (Griffin), Stephanie, Danny (Caley, July 2019), Tommy, Scott, Julia, Michael, Matthew and Mitchell; dear brother of the late Matthew, the late Rosie, the late Angeline and the late Louise and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Philip the Apostle Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Private. Visitation Thursday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
