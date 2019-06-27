Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
1313 N. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
1313 N. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Dan Michael Alex Obituary
Dan Michael Alex, 67, of Lisle, Illinois, peacefully passed away June 20, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville with family by his side. Dan retired in 2017 from Canon, and spent the past two summers working at Cantigny Golf Course-every golfer's dream. He also enjoyed spending time at his home in Arizona, and traveling to many exciting destinations throughout the world. Dan was the loving husband of Sandra (Leonchik) Alex, loving and very proud father of Brent, dear son of Bernice Alexeyuk, loving brother of Nancy (Tom) Smith, and Margaret (Rocco) D'Alessandro, dear uncle of Mark (Kristen) Smith, Tom (Kelly) Smith, Nicole (Scott) McCloud, and Deana D'Alessandro, fun great-uncle to Trip, Mitchell, and Amelia Smith, and Scottie and Mia McCloud, and fond brother-in-law of Karen (Vitaly) Muzyka and Tom Leonchik. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Alexeyuk. A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1313 N. Mill St., Naperville, on Saturday, June 29, beginning at 9:00 a.m., to be followed by a celebration of Dan's life at 10:30 a.m. Dan's always cheerful personality and kindness will be missed by all who were so very fortunate to have known him. His love of golf was well known, and recently he happily participated with caddy training at Cantigny. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Dan's passion for the sport he loved, contributions can be made to Western Golf Association, Evans Scholars Foundation (WGAESF.org). Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
