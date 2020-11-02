1/2
Dana Elyse Malter Gaughan
Dana Elyse Malter Gaughan, 32. Wife and best friend of Timmy Gaughan. Precious daughter of Amy and Mark Malter. Loving sister of Danny (Natalie Floersch) Malter and Drew (Julie Radler) Malter. Cherished granddaughter of Renee and Michael Malter, Jayne and the late Marvin Katz. Adored niece of Abbie (Mario) Cirignani, David Malter and Tammy (the late Darryl) Pollack. Cousins of Elliott, Hannah, Jennifer, Frankie, Matthew, Olivia, and Garrett. Daughter-in-law of John and Nancy Gaughan. Sister-in-law of Erin (Adam) Nixon, Patrick (Melissa) Gaughan, Aunt of James and Lucas Nixon. Sister of Erica, Anna, Stephanie, Sabrina, Sarah, Chelsea and Sloane. Dana left a bigger mark on so many of us in her 32 years than most could leave in 100. She was living her fairytale dream life in Southern California, she travelled the world, she was a snowboarder, a surfer, a Phish Phan, a beach bum, an outdoor adventurer, a spinal surgery device sales rep, a gymnast, a dancer, a giver, an amazing and thoughtful wife, sister, daughter and friend. She was such a good and beautiful person inside and out. She turned every dull moment into a party, she put her entire life into everything she did, she treated every person with so much love, and she lived her life always knowing what's truly important. Living like Dana means living life to the fullest. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illini Chabad, 509 S. Fourth Street Champaign, IL 61820, www.jewishillini.org/donate, and/or Synagogue Ahava Ve Ahva (Synagogue in Tahiti), please email acispo.tahiti@gmail.com and/or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC, 20090-1891, www.nationalmssociety.org/donate Due to COVID-19, shiva will be restricted to immediate family. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 2, 2020.
