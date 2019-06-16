|
Dana Howard, age 28, passed away suddenly on June 13, 2019. Loving daughter of Sharon (George Barta) and the late Dick. Beloved sister of Nick (Kati), loving girlfriend of Anthony Ugalde, cherished niece of many aunts and uncles and a dear cousin and friend to many. Dana was a registered nurse who touched many lives. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at COLONIAL – WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles, Friends will meet at the funeral home for prayers at 9:00 a. m. on Wednesday to process to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 320 S. Washington, Park Ridge, for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel – Funeral Director. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to https://www.giftofhope.org/monetary-donations. Info (847) 581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com Howard , Dana
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019