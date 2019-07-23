Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
Dana M. Carter Obituary
Dana M. Carter, age 43, passed away July 20, 2019; beloved wife of Rob Roy Campbell; devoted daughter of Barrie Carter and the late Chaviva Isersky; dear step daughter of Eileen Lennon. Dana was a visual artist and Associate Professor at The School of The Art Institute of Chicago; graduated with Bachelor of Fine Arts from Washington University, St. Louis, and a Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She had numerous exhibitions and installations both nationally and internationally, and inspired colleagues, friends, and students with her unique and natural artistic insights, wonderful outgoing personality and sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by many. Service Tuesday 2pm in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019
