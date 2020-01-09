Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Dominic Church
440 E. Briarcliff Rd
Bolingbrook, IL
View Map
Dana Mandolini Obituary
Dana Mandolini, nee Michel, age 60, of Bolingbrook. Beloved wife of Dave for 38 beautiful years. Loving mother of Robyn (Patrick) Fardy, Kelley Mandolini, and DJ Mandolini. Caring Mimi to Aria and Cole. Devoted daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie Michel. Dear sister to Candice (Phil) Michel, Gregory (Stephanie) Michel, and Margie (Mark) Pintea. Cherished aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Friday January 10th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 8:30 a.m. Saturday January 11th from the funeral home to St. Dominic Church, 440 E. Briarcliff Rd., Bolingbrook for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Information: www.hjfunerals.com or 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
