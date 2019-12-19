Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
5701 N. Redwood Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
5701 N. Redwood Drive
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dancy Koruna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dancy Koruna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dancy Koruna, 82, of Mundelein, passed away Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil. Dearest mother of Daniel (Mary), Steven (Laura), David (Debbie), and Roddy (Beth). Cherished grandmother of 13. Adored great grandmother of two. Devoted sister of the late Milorad, Milena, Rosalind, Millie, and John. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 5701 N. Redwood Drive; Chicago. Interment Montrose Cemetery. Devoted member of the Circle of Serbian Sisters for many years. For info 773-545-3800 or visit www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -