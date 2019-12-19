|
Dancy Koruna, 82, of Mundelein, passed away Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil. Dearest mother of Daniel (Mary), Steven (Laura), David (Debbie), and Roddy (Beth). Cherished grandmother of 13. Adored great grandmother of two. Devoted sister of the late Milorad, Milena, Rosalind, Millie, and John. Visitation Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 5701 N. Redwood Drive; Chicago. Interment Montrose Cemetery. Devoted member of the Circle of Serbian Sisters for many years. For info 773-545-3800 or visit www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019