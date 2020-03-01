|
Suddenly; Age 35; Devoted son of James and the late Mary, nee Houston; Cherished father of Demi; Loving brother of the late James (Tracy); Dear nephew of Betty (late Tom) O'Connell, late James "Butch" (June) Houston, Bob (Pat) Houston, late Donald Houston, Jay (Diane) Houston, Debbie (Bob) Connolly, and the late Tom Finn; Beloved cousin & friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; Funeral Wednesday, all family and friends will meet directly at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave. Evergreen Park; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020