Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
9343 S. Francisco Ave.
Evergreen Park, IL
Daniel A. Finn

Daniel A. Finn Obituary
Suddenly; Age 35; Devoted son of James and the late Mary, nee Houston; Cherished father of Demi; Loving brother of the late James (Tracy); Dear nephew of Betty (late Tom) O'Connell, late James "Butch" (June) Houston, Bob (Pat) Houston, late Donald Houston, Jay (Diane) Houston, Debbie (Bob) Connolly, and the late Tom Finn; Beloved cousin & friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; Funeral Wednesday, all family and friends will meet directly at St. Bernadette Church, 9343 S. Francisco Ave. Evergreen Park; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
