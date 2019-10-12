Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
111th & Homan Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Daniel A. Kelly Obituary
Daniel A. Kelly, Ret. CFD, age 78, at rest October 8, 2019; Loving father of Daniel CFD (Carra) and William (Heather) Kelly; Cherished grandpa of Anne, Molly, Brendan, Sean, Brian, Kevin, Arianna, and Cameron; Dear brother of Edward (Diane), Patrick (Susan), Kathleen (Judi), and the late Martin (Doris) Kelly; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, October 14, 2019 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Mt. Greenwood SRA Special Olympics; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 12, 2019
