Daniel A. Kelly, Ret. CFD, age 78, at rest October 8, 2019; Loving father of Daniel CFD (Carra) and William (Heather) Kelly; Cherished grandpa of Anne, Molly, Brendan, Sean, Brian, Kevin, Arianna, and Cameron; Dear brother of Edward (Diane), Patrick (Susan), Kathleen (Judi), and the late Martin (Doris) Kelly; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, October 14, 2019 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Mt. Greenwood SRA Special Olympics; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 12, 2019