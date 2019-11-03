|
Beloved husband of Mary, brother of the late Arthur (Alma) Cieslik, the late Florence Ford, Philip Cieslik, dear father of Daniel, Laura, and Michael, loving uncle of Joan (Rudy) Fandl and the late Debra Cieslik, and also fond uncle of David (Judy) Dillon, Thomas (Sharon) Dillon, the late Patricia Dillon, James (Dawn) Dillon, Mary (Gerald) Reyna, Kathleen (Paul) Kramer, Andrew (Lachelle) Dillon, and Gene (Michelle) Dillon, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 of cancer at the age of 83. Dan taught Physics and Distributive Education at Mather High School in Chicago Public Schools for 37 years. He enjoyed traveling around the world, playing tennis, and collecting chess sets. Per his wishes, there will be a small private service for the immediate family only, but a remembrance celebration will take place at a time and location that will be announced in the near future.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019