Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cieslik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Anthony Cieslik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Anthony Cieslik Obituary
Beloved husband of Mary, brother of the late Arthur (Alma) Cieslik, the late Florence Ford, Philip Cieslik, dear father of Daniel, Laura, and Michael, loving uncle of Joan (Rudy) Fandl and the late Debra Cieslik, and also fond uncle of David (Judy) Dillon, Thomas (Sharon) Dillon, the late Patricia Dillon, James (Dawn) Dillon, Mary (Gerald) Reyna, Kathleen (Paul) Kramer, Andrew (Lachelle) Dillon, and Gene (Michelle) Dillon, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 of cancer at the age of 83. Dan taught Physics and Distributive Education at Mather High School in Chicago Public Schools for 37 years. He enjoyed traveling around the world, playing tennis, and collecting chess sets. Per his wishes, there will be a small private service for the immediate family only, but a remembrance celebration will take place at a time and location that will be announced in the near future.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -