Daniel B. Benoit, retired Sergeant CPD, passed away on August 22, 2020. Currently of Tinley Park, a former long-time Hinsdale resident, and resident of Spinning Wheel Apartments. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn nee McMahon. Devoted father of Sheila Benoit, Daniel R. (Carrie) Benoit, Diane (Thomas ) Ryan, and Billy Benoit. Cherished grandfather of Joe Clarren, Kayla, Ryan, Ava, Ethan, Alexander (Blaise) 2nd Lt. USMC, Ella, and Daniel Benoit, and Jack, Matthew, Michael, and Grace Ryan.Loving brother of, Ed (Flo), Jim (Janice), Barbara (the late Paul) Cisko, John (Nancy), Terry (Betty), Ione (David) Ellis, Fred (Julie), Steve, and the late Patricia North, Jean (the late Raymond) Rake, Bill, and Donna (the late Ralph) Dicksen, Judy (the late Jack) Regan. Fond uncle and friend to many. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 2 pm until time for funeral service at 6:15 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 15525 S 73rd Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store