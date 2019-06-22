|
Devoted husband of Lisa, nee Dust; Loving father of Riley, Brody, and Harper; Beloved son of Susan (Bill) Darlington, and the late Malachy Coghlan; Cherished brother of James (Erica) Coghlan; Dear son-in-law of Donna Giovannetti, and Anton Zeman; Beloved uncle of Sophie and Tyler; Dear grandson of Jim (Carol) Wintercorn, and Claire (late Malachy) Coghlan; Fond nephew, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 10:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th St. Oak Forest. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
