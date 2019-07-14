|
Daniel B. Higgins of Plainfield, IL. was born in Chicago, IL. on December 4, 1932 and passed away July 1, 2019. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joan (nee Gallagher) Higgins; loving father of daughters Teri Higgins and Celeste (Wil) LaBahn; proud grandfather of Samantha (Mike) Beresheim, Alex LaBahn and Claire (Aaron) Zane. Mr. Higgins was a veteran of the Korean War and was retired from IBEW Local 134. Private interment at Naperville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Mooseheart in Mooseheart, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019