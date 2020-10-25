1/1
Daniel B. Rosenfeld
Daniel B. Rosenfeld, beloved husband of Margaret Rosenfeld, nee Lipowski. Loving father of Judy (Andrew) Pottinger and Paul (Ellen) Rosenfeld. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Julie, Jessica Pottinger Eli, Leo, Annie and Lilah Rosenfeld. Due to public health concerns, a memorial service will be held later date and time. In lieu of flowers remembrances to www.icsw.edu or your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com

Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Paul and family - So sorry for your loss.
Matthew Beaudet
Friend
