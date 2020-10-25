Daniel B. Rosenfeld, beloved husband of Margaret Rosenfeld, nee Lipowski. Loving father of Judy (Andrew) Pottinger and Paul (Ellen) Rosenfeld. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Julie, Jessica Pottinger Eli, Leo, Annie and Lilah Rosenfeld. Due to public health concerns, a memorial service will be held later date and time. In lieu of flowers remembrances to www.icsw.edu
or your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com