Daniel Benoit
Daniel B. Benoit, retired Sergeant CPD, passed away on August 22, 2020. Currently of Tinley Park, a former Hinsdale resident. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee McMahon). Devoted father of Sheila Benoit, Daniel R. (Carrie) Benoit, Diane (Thomas )Ryan, and Billy Benoit. Cherished grandfather of Joe Clarren, Kayla, Ryan, Ava, Ethan, Alexander (Blaise) 2nd Lt. USMC, Ella, and Daniel Benoit, and Jack, Matthew, Michael, and Grace Ryan.Loving brother of, Ed (Flo), Jim (Janice), Barbara (the late Paul) Cisko, John (Nancy), Terry(Betty), Ione (David) Ellis, Fred (Julie), Steve, and the late Patricia North, Jean (Raymond) Rake, Bill, and Donna (Ralph) Dicksen, Judy (Jack) Reagan. Fond uncle and friend to many. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 2 pm until time for funeral service at 6:15 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 15525 S 73rd Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462. For more information 708-532-5400 or www.colonialchapel.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:15 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
AUG
29
Funeral service
06:15 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Memories & Condolences

August 25, 2020
Terry and I remember how much fun we had when we used to go downtown with you and Marilyn to RJ Grunts and then to see Gordon Lightfoot. "The church bell chimed till it rang twenty-nine times
For each man on the Edmund Fitzgerald" Rest in Peace Danny. We'll miss you.
Betty Benoit
Family
August 25, 2020
I have so many happy, funny memories because of you. Thank you for taking me to my first Cubs game! Love you always, miss you forever
Mary (Lynnie) Di Bernardo
Family
August 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sheila Flowers
Friend
