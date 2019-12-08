|
Daniel C. Deufel, 83, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. He was born January 1, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois.
Dan grew up in the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago. He attended Morgan Park High School where he competed on the swim team and was the 1951 CPS Backstroke Champion. It was there that he met his wife of 30 years, Diana Gillott.
Dan was a member of the Beverly Country Club and the Aurora Country Club. After obtaining his private pilot certificate in high school, he remained an avid aviation enthusiast and a member of various aviation organizations.
A special thanks to all the individuals, especially, Barb and Jean, who were at his side personally and professionally through his years.
He is survived by four children Carl (Colette) Deufel, Curt (Kristy Lancaster) Deufel, Donna Deufel, and Samantha (Richard) Adams; 12 grandchilden Daniel, Michael, Anna, Madeline, Jessie, Trenton, Logan, Hayden, Benton, Claire, Mark, and Eric; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Linda Morgan Hill; his father Carl Deufel and his mother Adelaide Smith; his brother Thomas Deufel and his sister Dorothy Pearse.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Fr. Charles Reichenbacher, OSB will officiate. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Gardens in Oak Lawn, IL on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:30pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St, Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Dan's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to & Folds of Honor.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019