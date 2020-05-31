Daniel C. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel C. Johnson, age 73, passed away after losing a battle with a blood disease on May 28th, 2020. Loving husband of Leslie; beloved father of A.J., Jordan, and Adam; brother to Debbie, Patty, Martha, and Cathy; adoring grandpa to Zander, Findley, Avery, Taylor and Robert.

Growing up in Winnetka, IL, Dan was the son of Robert and Mable. While attending New Trier High School, Dan was a member of the "Cindermen" track team who took second place in state. At New Trier he met his longtime soulmate Leslie, with whom they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Dan had an illustrious 35-year career as an accountant at KMPG, and while he poured much of himself into his work, he blossomed in retirement. After KPMG, Dan furthered his love of golf, filming a documentary about a journey with his friends in an RV to play golf in the Arctic Circle which appeared on the Golf Channel.

Dan had a passion for spending time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, which led him to become the president of a WI lake association, and ultimately write a book about the lake. He was also the Treasurer of his golf club, and he and Leslie became avid travelers. Along his journey, Dan treasured his friends and family, nurturing life-long friendships with many, and finding so much joy in watching his kids grow and start families of their own. He was an adored "grandpa", who invested deeply in his connections with each of his cherished grandkids. Dan leaves this world much too early, and will be deeply missed by many. For info: 847-251-8200, or www.wmscottfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 31 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472518200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 30, 2020
Leslie, we were so saddened and shocked to hear of Dans passing. Our hearts are heavy. We are holding you and your family in our prayers.
We are so grateful to have known Dan and worked with him in our lake association, which blossomed with him as president. It wont be the same without him. We will surely miss him.
Sally and Fred
Friend
May 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Leslie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Carol and Jim
Carol and Jim Klenk
Friend
May 30, 2020
We are keeping you and your family in our prayers Leslie and thinking of you each day. We mourn the loss of Dan with you.
Love and Sympathy, Susan and Jack
Susan and Jack Morgan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved