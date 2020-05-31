Leslie, we were so saddened and shocked to hear of Dans passing. Our hearts are heavy. We are holding you and your family in our prayers.
We are so grateful to have known Dan and worked with him in our lake association, which blossomed with him as president. It wont be the same without him. We will surely miss him.
Daniel C. Johnson, age 73, passed away after losing a battle with a blood disease on May 28th, 2020. Loving husband of Leslie; beloved father of A.J., Jordan, and Adam; brother to Debbie, Patty, Martha, and Cathy; adoring grandpa to Zander, Findley, Avery, Taylor and Robert.
Growing up in Winnetka, IL, Dan was the son of Robert and Mable. While attending New Trier High School, Dan was a member of the "Cindermen" track team who took second place in state. At New Trier he met his longtime soulmate Leslie, with whom they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Dan had an illustrious 35-year career as an accountant at KMPG, and while he poured much of himself into his work, he blossomed in retirement. After KPMG, Dan furthered his love of golf, filming a documentary about a journey with his friends in an RV to play golf in the Arctic Circle which appeared on the Golf Channel.
Dan had a passion for spending time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, which led him to become the president of a WI lake association, and ultimately write a book about the lake. He was also the Treasurer of his golf club, and he and Leslie became avid travelers. Along his journey, Dan treasured his friends and family, nurturing life-long friendships with many, and finding so much joy in watching his kids grow and start families of their own. He was an adored "grandpa", who invested deeply in his connections with each of his cherished grandkids. Dan leaves this world much too early, and will be deeply missed by many. For info: 847-251-8200, or www.wmscottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 31 to Jun. 4, 2020.