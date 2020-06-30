Daniel C. Blankenheim, 73, lifelong Chicago resident, passed away on June 25, 2020. Dan was born on February 9, 1947, the son of Warren and Mary (nee Maloney) Blankenheim. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school and Saint George High School in Evanston. Dan was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and was for many years the owner of Big John's Joint at 1147 W. Armitage Avenue. A patron of Big John's once said that Dan "is a quality guy who runs a quality place," and he will be remembered for being exactly that and so much more to his family and friends. Dan loved playing golf, watching baseball, reading crime novels, and having drinks with friends at Big John's. Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years, Susan (nee Gannon), son Michael (Kara Bruce), granddaughters Greta and Ruth, brother Dennis, and sister Mary (James Gallery.). Funeral services and internment will be private. A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date.





