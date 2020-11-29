Daniel Charles Murray, of Evanston, Illinois, beloved husband to Martha Jane Gerity Murray, loving father to Michaela Anne Gerity Murray, Tyler Charles Gerity Murray (Lisa Noller), and Brian Patrick Gerity Murray, dear brother to John Joseph (Margaret) Murray, Patricia Ellen Murray, the late Stephen Michael (Barbara) Murray, the late Gerald William (Betsy) Murray, and the late Carol Anne Murray Rehtmeyer, adored uncle to many nieces and nephews, and fortified with the sacraments of the Catholic Church, died peacefully on November 27, 2020. Dan was born on January 21, 1949, in Evanston, Illinois, the fourth of six children, to Marjorie Ellen Pequignot and John Joseph Murray. He was educated at Mary, Seat of Wisdom (Park Ridge, Illinois), Christian Brothers College High School (St. Louis, Missouri), Marquette University (B.A., Economics), where he met Martha, the love of his life, and Loyola University Chicago School of Law (J.D.). Dan began a career in law in 1976, highlighted by his service as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and a Staff Attorney for the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Following a distinguished career in public service, Dan was an esteemed partner for many years at Johnson & Bell Ltd. Dan's service to others, which brought him so much fulfillment, extended well beyond his professional life. He was actively involved, for years, with Chicago Legal Advocacy for Incarcerated Mothers, Cabrini Green Legal Aid, and St. Ignatius Parish (Rogers Park). Dan will be remembered for his authenticity, his kind ways, his intellectual rigor, his rugged charm, his mutually elevating wit and wisdom, his faith, his athletic achievements earlier in life and the courage and ferocity with which he faced his health challenges later in life. Dan will forever be cherished for his selfless love of family and his ever-present concern for those less fortunate than him. Due to the pandemic, services and a celebration of Dan's life will have to wait, for now. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Marquette University Urban Scholars Scholarship Fund, https://give.marquette.edu/give-online
, or the Davis Phinney Foundation For Parkinson's ,https://davisphinneyfoundatio.org/, would be greatly appreciated..