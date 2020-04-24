Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Hund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Christopher Hund


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Christopher Hund Obituary
God gave us Daniel Christopher Hund on November 8, 1984 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He was returned to the Lord from Dallas, Texas on April 21, 2020. Dan passed away from adrenal cancer, a disease he battled with courage and dignity for eighteen months.

Dan was a devoted son of Judy (nee Berrigan) and Thomas Hund of Westlake, Texas, loving brother of Victoria Hund of Keller, Texas and adoring uncle of Abby Paliulis.

Dan held undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance from Texas Christian University and a master's degree in accounting from TCU. Dan was a Horned Frog fan in all sports.

Dan is survived by his parents and by his maternal grandparents, Clayton and Marie (Dentamaro) Berrigan as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

Dan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Norbert, Dorothy(Mullarkey)and Marie (Giangrase) Hund and his uncle, Patrick Berrigan.

Due to the current social distancing mandate a private memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Community.

In memory of Dan, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center,Adrenal Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -