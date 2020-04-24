|
God gave us Daniel Christopher Hund on November 8, 1984 in Park Ridge, Illinois. He was returned to the Lord from Dallas, Texas on April 21, 2020. Dan passed away from adrenal cancer, a disease he battled with courage and dignity for eighteen months.
Dan was a devoted son of Judy (nee Berrigan) and Thomas Hund of Westlake, Texas, loving brother of Victoria Hund of Keller, Texas and adoring uncle of Abby Paliulis.
Dan held undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance from Texas Christian University and a master's degree in accounting from TCU. Dan was a Horned Frog fan in all sports.
Dan is survived by his parents and by his maternal grandparents, Clayton and Marie (Dentamaro) Berrigan as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
Dan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Norbert, Dorothy(Mullarkey)and Marie (Giangrase) Hund and his uncle, Patrick Berrigan.
Due to the current social distancing mandate a private memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Community.
In memory of Dan, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center,Adrenal Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020