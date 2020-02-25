|
|
Daniel D. Dolan, 89, of Aurora, IL and Fountain Hills, AZ passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Fountain Hills, AZ. He was born February 18, 1931 in Aurora, IL.
Dan was co-founder of Dolan & Murphy Real Estate since 1965.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:15am to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00am. Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Dan's family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to the Daniel D. Dolan Family Endowment Fund, c/o Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, 37 S. River St., Aurora, IL 60506.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020