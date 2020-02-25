Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:15 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Dolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Dolan


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel D. Dolan, 89, of Aurora, IL and Fountain Hills, AZ passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Fountain Hills, AZ. He was born February 18, 1931 in Aurora, IL.

Dan was co-founder of Dolan & Murphy Real Estate since 1965.

Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:15am to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00am. Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Dan's family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to the Daniel D. Dolan Family Endowment Fund, c/o Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, 37 S. River St., Aurora, IL 60506.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -