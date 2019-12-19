Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Feld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Feld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel D. Feld Obituary
6/26/1936-12/19/2008

It will be 11 years sense you left us. We remember sometimes the passed seems like the day before yesterday. I wish in our old age you could sit on the swing, and I in the chair, and the fragrance of lilacs will hang in the air - but both our old hearts will be thinking its good to be loved, where the fragrance of lilacs hangs in the air.

We all love you Sue, Richard, April, Charlie, Laura and grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -