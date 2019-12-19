|
6/26/1936-12/19/2008
It will be 11 years sense you left us. We remember sometimes the passed seems like the day before yesterday. I wish in our old age you could sit on the swing, and I in the chair, and the fragrance of lilacs will hang in the air - but both our old hearts will be thinking its good to be loved, where the fragrance of lilacs hangs in the air.
We all love you Sue, Richard, April, Charlie, Laura and grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019