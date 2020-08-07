1/1
Daniel Donald DelGiudice
Daniel Donald DelGiudice avid golfer, lifelong White Sox and Bears fan, longtime Motorola employee, and talented drummer who was the heartbeat of the Jimmy Dello Orchestra, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. At his bedside were his children Danny (Olivia) and Kathy (Tim). He is survived by his beloved wife Judy. He is reunited with his parents Frank and Angeline, and siblings Jimmy, Anthony, and Connie. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Marcie (Jeff), Katie (Tom), Julie, Tony (Sarah), Michael (Marissa) and Audrey. Great Boompa to Charlie, Logan, Wes, Fiona, and Lucas. Favorite Uncle of countless nieces and nephews, and fond cousin to many. Private entombment at All Saints Mausoleum because, as he often said, "You gotta do what you gotta do, and so forth and so on." During this time of disconnect it is imperative to socially engage at www.funerals.pro there you can leave a message, a memory or a picture. For more information please call 847-537-6600



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 5, 2020
I enjoyed working with Dan in Applied Technology. He was very knowledgeable and had a great attitude. I have thought of him often since he retired. Condolences and prayers for the family.
George Kumpf
Coworker
August 5, 2020
Rest in peace Dan. It was my pleasure to have worked with you for all those years. Prayers to you and your family.
Kathy Dean
Friend
