Daniel Donald DelGiudice avid golfer, lifelong White Sox and Bears fan, longtime Motorola employee, and talented drummer who was the heartbeat of the Jimmy Dello Orchestra, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. At his bedside were his children Danny (Olivia) and Kathy (Tim). He is survived by his beloved wife Judy. He is reunited with his parents Frank and Angeline, and siblings Jimmy, Anthony, and Connie. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Marcie (Jeff), Katie (Tom), Julie, Tony (Sarah), Michael (Marissa) and Audrey. Great Boompa to Charlie, Logan, Wes, Fiona, and Lucas. Favorite Uncle of countless nieces and nephews, and fond cousin to many. Private entombment at All Saints Mausoleum because, as he often said, "You gotta do what you gotta do, and so forth and so on." During this time of disconnect it is imperative to socially engage at www.funerals.pro there you can leave a message, a memory or a picture. For more information please call 847-537-6600