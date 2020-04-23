Home

Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Daniel E. Atkinson


1937 - 2020
Daniel E. Atkinson Obituary
Daniel E. "Dan" Atkinson, age 83, of West Dundee, formerly of Schaumburg. Beloved husband for 53 years of Mary nee Kattner. Loving father of David (Catherine), Richard (Kelly) and Therese (Alan) Kortas, Grandfather of Daniel, Caroline, Elisabeth and Leah. Fond brother of John (Elaine) and the late Dorothy, William, Kay and Mary Ellen. Uncle and friend of many. Visitation, Services and Interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when large gatherings will be allowed. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mllerfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
