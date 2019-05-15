Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
Bloomingdale, IL
View Map
Daniel E. Hanyzewski Sr.

Daniel E. Hanyzewski Sr. Obituary
Daniel E. Hanyzewski Sr., age 82, at rest May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of M. Elaine (nee Ludan); loving father of Daniel Jr. (Nancy), Louise (the late Michael) Ng, Larry (Jessie), Fr. Andrew (Aimee) and Tom (Cheryl); devoted grandfather of Nathan, Tyler, Matthew, Mark, Cassidy, Savannah and L.J.; dearest great grandfather of Mya and Blake; dear brother of the late Judith Novak; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday May 17, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale Rd/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church, Bloomingdale. Funeral Mass at 9:30A.M. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers Masses are appreciated. Info 630-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
