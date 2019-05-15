|
Daniel E. Hanyzewski Sr., age 82, at rest May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of M. Elaine (nee Ludan); loving father of Daniel Jr. (Nancy), Louise (the late Michael) Ng, Larry (Jessie), Fr. Andrew (Aimee) and Tom (Cheryl); devoted grandfather of Nathan, Tyler, Matthew, Mark, Cassidy, Savannah and L.J.; dearest great grandfather of Mya and Blake; dear brother of the late Judith Novak; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday May 17, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. IL 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale Rd/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church, Bloomingdale. Funeral Mass at 9:30A.M. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers Masses are appreciated. Info 630-889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019