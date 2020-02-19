Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View Map

Daniel E. Kornaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel E. Kornaus Obituary
Daniel E. Kornaus, beloved husband of Pamela, nee Domrese; devoted father of Daniel C., Robert and Matthew; loving brother of Terrence (Diane), Michael (Lorae), Nancy (the late Philip) Klasen, the late Kathleen (Philip) Clark and Dennis (Nancy Kruse); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; loving son of the late Alex and Wanda Kornaus. Dan loved American History, woodworking and the Cubs. Visitation Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., Oak Brook Terrace, IL 60181. Entombment Chapel Hill Gardens West Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd., Joliet, IL 60435 will be appreciated. Info. 630.941.5860 or www.chapelhillgardenswest.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
Download Now