Daniel E. Kornaus, beloved husband of Pamela, nee Domrese; devoted father of Daniel C., Robert and Matthew; loving brother of Terrence (Diane), Michael (Lorae), Nancy (the late Philip) Klasen, the late Kathleen (Philip) Clark and Dennis (Nancy Kruse); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; loving son of the late Alex and Wanda Kornaus. Dan loved American History, woodworking and the Cubs. Visitation Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 Roosevelt Rd., Oak Brook Terrace, IL 60181. Entombment Chapel Hill Gardens West Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd., Joliet, IL 60435 will be appreciated. Info. 630.941.5860 or www.chapelhillgardenswest.com.
