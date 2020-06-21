Daniel E. Krcmar, 67, of LaGrange, IL passed away June 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean A. (nee Gebhart), loving father of Nick (Cassie), Kristine (Andrew) Lukanich, Dan and Kimberly. Devoted Papa to McKenna, Breckin, Teagan, Brighton, and Killien Lukanich. Dear brother of Joseph (Dorothy), Vivian (Rich) Kramer and sister-in-law Justine Krcmar. Caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Joanna (nee Rukavina) and Joseph Krcmar, his sister Cecilia and his brother Gregory. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 2~6PM with a short service at 5PM. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Diabetes Association or the National Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. For info 630-325-2300 adolfservices.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.