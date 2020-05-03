Daniel E. O'Byrn, April 28, 2020. Age 93. Of Oak Brook, IL. Devoted husband of the late Josephine O'Byrn, nee Rizzico. Loving father of Brian (Gail), Daniel E., Jr.
(Ginny), and Michael O'Byrn. Cherished grandfather of Jessica and Emily O'Byrn. Beloved brother of Alan, O'Byrn, Nolan O'Byrne, Lionel O'Byrn, Edna Mitkowski, Mary Wood, and the late Geraldine Woehnker. Daniel is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth, nee Nolan and Earl E. O'Byrne. Visitation and funeral services are private. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date and time. Memorial Offerings in Daniel's name may be made to Catholic Charities of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL.60654 or www.donate@catholiccharities.net, and will be deeply appreciated. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.