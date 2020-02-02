|
Born: November 17, 1937. Died: January 4, 2020. Daniel E Walls of Fox Lake, IL passed away suddenly on January 4, 2020 with his loving wife, Deborah by his side.
Dan, the oldest of three children, was born in Terre Haute, Indiana to Earl and Frances Walls. The family moved to Chicago when Dan was young. After graduating from Steinmetz High School, Dan earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Michigan Technological University. He was a project engineer in Kraft Foods International Division, then moved to Abbott Laboratories where he completed his career as an engineering manager in the Chemical and Agricultural Products Division (CAPD). He was the proud father of four children and beloved Papa of seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Dan loved traveling with his wife to all 50 states and throughout Canada in their motor home. He was also passionate about boating and fishing. He especially treasured time with his children, grandchildren and great granddaughter.
Dan is survived by his wife Deborah (Seilheimer) Walls, his daughters Valorie (Dr. Domenic) Caprice, Laura (Joe) Meyer, Deborah (Joel) Fischer, son Peter, grandchildren Kayla, Ethan, Nina, Michael, Joey, Alexa and Kyle and great granddaughter Hazel. He is further survived by his brother Jerry, his sister-in-law Marge (the late Peter) Schwab, special niece Traci Beddingfield, special nephew Matt (Sorrell) Schwab-Redford, former wife Arlene, special family friend Philip Wennerstrom and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Frances, his sister Cynthia (the late Richard) Konopa, his father- and mother- in- law Andrew and Henrietta Seilheimer, and his brothers-in-law Fred, Andrew, Roger, Larry and Howard Seilheimer.
Inurnment will take place privately. If desired, donations to Michigan Technological University or the would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020