Dan Sundt, retired human resources executive at Littelfuse Inc., and exemplary father, grandfather and husband, died August 26 at age 87.
Dan was born June 25, 1932, in Chicago, the son of Edward and Ruth (Penning) Sundt. Ed, a profuse inventor, founded Littelfuse, Inc. in 1927. Dan spent part of his childhood on a small ranch in Arcadia, California, before returning to the Chicago area. He graduated from New Trier High School in 1950 where he was a star left handed pitcher for the baseball team. Dan resided in Wilmette for more than 50 years, including those high school years and most of his adult life.
He graduated from Michigan State University in 1954 where he was part of the Sigma Nu fraternity and participated in Army ROTC. He was commissioned as an infantry officer at graduation and served until 1956 in Europe when he returned home and began his work at Littelfuse.
Dan directed the Human Resources function at Littelfuse for most of the 40 years he worked there. During those years, Littelfuse grew from a medium-sized manufacturing company to an international organization with a worldwide presence. Dan was also active in various professional and civic organizations serving as the President and Vice President of the Northwest Industrial Council, as a Director in the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce and as a Director in the Northwest Suburban Unit of the American Cancer Society.
Dan greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends in the Northwoods of Wisconsin at their cabin on Trout Lake, and golfing at Minocqua Country Club. He coached Little League teams in the Chicago suburbs prior to having his own family, a strong precursor of his later focus on his role as a father and grandfather.
Dan is survived by his wife, Gayle Campbell Sundt, son Dan Jr. (Amanda), daughter Suzanne Molloy (Denis), and grandchildren Amelia, Danny, Tyler and Will. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Bernhardt.
He is remembered by his son and daughter as a man of humility who believed that actions spoke louder than words, and on the importance of completing things that you set out to do.
He was welcoming and open to all. His grandchildren knew him as "Buddy", a warm and loving companion who joked with them and took great interest and pride in their development and accomplishments.
"With malice toward none,charity for all" - Abraham Lincoln
There will be a Celebration of the Life for Dan Sundt at The Church of the Holy Comforter, 222 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth, IL on Friday, September 13th at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:
Red Arrow Camp Foundation, c/o John Dickens, Godfrey & Kahn S.C.,Suite 1800,833 E Michigan Street,Milwaukee, WI 53202
Clearwater Camp Foundation,P.O. Box 152, Minocqua, WI 54548-0152
Interlochen Center for the Arts,Attn: Office of Advancement,P.O. Box 199,Interlochen, MI 49643
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019