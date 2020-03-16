Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church

Daniel F. Clifford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel F. Clifford Obituary
Of Chicago (Edison Park) and native of County Kerry, Ireland (Ballard, Emlachmore, Cahirciveen). Beloved husband of the late Bridget "Bridie" (nee Lydon); loving father of John, Patrick, Daniel, and Eileen; proud and adored grandfather of Carolyn and Kathleen Clifford; dear brother of the late Patrick (the late Eileen), late Mamie, late Helen, late Josephine, late John Joe (the late Bridie), late Bob (Nonie), and the late Teresa (the late Mick) Duhig; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired in 1994 from Peoples Gas Company. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 11:00 a.m. to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care at https://rainbowhospice.org/make-a-gift/donate-now/ are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -