Of Chicago (Edison Park) and native of County Kerry, Ireland (Ballard, Emlachmore, Cahirciveen). Beloved husband of the late Bridget "Bridie" (nee Lydon); loving father of John, Patrick, Daniel, and Eileen; proud and adored grandfather of Carolyn and Kathleen Clifford; dear brother of the late Patrick (the late Eileen), late Mamie, late Helen, late Josephine, late John Joe (the late Bridie), late Bob (Nonie), and the late Teresa (the late Mick) Duhig; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired in 1994 from Peoples Gas Company. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 11:00 a.m. to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care at https://rainbowhospice.org/make-a-gift/donate-now/ are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020