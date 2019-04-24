Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Keyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel F. Keyes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel F. Keyes Obituary
Daniel F. Keyes, age 87 of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He is survived by three children: son, Kevin Keyes, daughters, Karyn (Richard) Bohling and Kathryn (Ronald) Kotfer; grandchildren, Brittany, RJ, Kaitlyn and Paige Bohling, Daniel, Michael and Jimmy Kotfer; brother, Joseph (Sue) Keyes; sister-in-law, Mary "Violet" Dwyer; and several nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Maria "Vivian" Keyes; his parents, Matthew and Hanna Keyes, sister, Maureen Anderson; brother-in-law, Richard Dwyer; niece, Gina (Bob) Meliska; and nephew, Gordon Keyes.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.Daniel was a retired programmer and system analyst for Continental Bank and later IBM/Bank of America. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, contributions to SHARE Foundation in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now