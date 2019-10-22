Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Daniel F. Lillian Obituary
Daniel F. Lillian, 49. Beloved son of the late Jerome and the late Dr. Zena Lillian. Cherished brother of Rabbi Rebecca (Jan Schwarz) Lillian and Ruth (Gary Missner) Lillian Reiner. Dear uncle of Julius Reiner. He was a talented artist and designer who was beloved among a very diverse community. Service Wednesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 205 N Michigan Ave, Suite 2530, Chicago, IL 60601, www.arthritis.org/illinois. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
