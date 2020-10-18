Daniel Francis Quaid, age 79 of Lombard, IL. Beloved husband of Anita nee Gaardbo; loving father of Kevin, Michael and Brian (Adriana) Quaid; devoted grandfather of Michaela, Sean (USMC), Gael and Bowie Quaid; fond brother of the late Eileen and the late Thomas. Member of Moose Lodge # 2350, Sears retiree and avid reader. Memorial Gathering Saturday, October 24, from 12 pm until 5 pm, prayers 3 pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mooseheart. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net
or 630-932-1500.