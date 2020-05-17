Daniel Francis Lally
Thirty-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Dan Lally, 64 years, passed away suddenly on May 11. He is survived by Sue, his loving wife of 33 years, his sons Tim and Danny and his daughter Teresa. Cherished son of Michael and Marie. Dear brother of Tom (Meribeth), Mary Pat (Mike) Madden, Kathy, Helen, Peggy (Brian) Garrity, Michael and Johnny (Mary Ellen). Brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

When he wasn't too busy putting out fires and picking people out burning buildings, Dan ran his own window washing and gutter cleaning business for close to three decades providing quality service to loyal customers who appreciated how kind and helpful he'd been to them over the years. As a younger man, he was renowned among his peers for his outstanding athleticism on the basketball court and out in left field where he was said to have robbed many a sixteen-inch softballer of extra-base hits, making spectacular over-the-shoulder Willie Mays style catches. Although he loved to compete, at the same time Dan always knew how to keep things light and fun. This was most evident in the way he connected with his children through coaching their little league teams, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing board and video games with them around the house. In recent years, Dan discovered his affinity for going on walks in the woods, racking up at least five miles a day rain or shine – an activity which he enjoyed until the very end.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony will be held on May 19, 2020, at Cooney Funeral Home in Park Ridge. A celebration of life will be held in Dan's honor at a later date. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MAY
19
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
One of the nicest gentlemen I met on the CFD. Helped me with my Candidate (student) floor watches.
Kevin Redmond
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Murray
May 15, 2020
I have know Dan for more than 40 years. Dan was one of the nicest easy going guys you would ever meet. Never a bad word was spoken by Dan. Truly sorry to hear of his passing. My deepest sympathy to to the entire Lally family
Pat Kehoe
Friend
