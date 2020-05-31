Daniel G. Cunningham, 88, of La Porte Co, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home.
He was born on November 5, 1931, in Glencolmcille, Co Donegal, Ireland to Daniel and Anna (O'Byrne) Cunningham.
Dan earned a medical degree from the University College Galway and completed his pediatric training through Loyola University at Mercy Hospital in Chicago. In his fifty years as an academic pediatrician, Dr. Cunningham excelled as a kind doctor and role model for scores of young physicians. His work inspired a lifelong commitment to global health. Dan was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important: the simplicity of living a life with those you love. With his family and friends, Dan shared joy, laughter and unconditional acceptance. In his retirement, working in his garden brought him peace, and playing bridge brought great friends. He loved poetry, music, food and drink, and of course, Ireland. He excelled at storytelling following the Irish tradition of holding court and delighting himself along with his listeners.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, Margaret (nee Korbelik), his six children, Mary (Andrew Danta), Anne (Joe Vanderbosch), Dan (Deborah) , Ellen (James Morgan), John (Vicky),and Margaret (Jacob Heiser); 13 cherished grandchildren; and three siblings, Pat, John, and Anne of Ireland.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Dan's life was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Lamp for Haiti, PO Box 187, Montclair, NJ 07042; www.lampforhaiti.org in memory of Daniel G. Cunningham.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.